Cyncrona to refine its business

Cyncrona, a supplier of equipment and material for the production of PCBs and PCBAsin northern Europe and the Baltics is refining its business strategy.

From now on Cyncrona will only focus on equipment and material for the Printed Circuit board assembly market. Earlier on, Cyncrona did also focus on equipment for Printed Circuit Board manufacturing. Cyncrona was earlier the agent for PCB suppliers Nan Ya and McDermid, however the Cyncrona has now left the cooperation with these companies. McDermid has taken back the responsibillity for the Danish market and the German based distributor Technolam has taken over the distribution of Nan Ya’s products.