Lamar in cooperation with Umicore

UK based Lamar Group Ltd. has recently signed an agreement with the Umicore Group of Germany.

The agreement with Umicore brings a new range of products to Lamar’s portfolio, including Taiyo inks. Taiyo is the world’s largest supplier of soldermasks for printed circuit boards. Umicore operate on all continents and serves a global customer base. Umicore currently employs 14,000 personnel.



Also part of the agreement is the Umicore and Uyemura range of chemistries for the electronics industry. These include final finishes such as Electroless Nickel Immersion Gold (ENIG) and Immersion Silver, as well as a unique organic additive system, designed to fill blind vias with electroplated copper utilising vertical plating equipment.