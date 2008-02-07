Thales Nederland Chooses Valor’s Solutions for Process Engineering

Valor Computerized Systems Ltd has been selected by Thales Nederland, a member of the international Thales Group, to provide its Process Engineering software solution for seamless CAD-to-Machine transfer.

Thales Nederland has chosen to expand their use of Valor’s solutions to the process engineering realm, and implement Valor’s process automation and machine program optimization tools. The solution will be implemented in a mixed SMT (Surface Mount Technology) production lines environment comprised of Assembléon and Yamaha SMT platforms.



“Our solutions for accelerating and improving quality of electronics manufacturing are suitable for all types of companies – even those who need to meet the strictest demands like Thales Nederland,” said Stephan Häfele, president of Valor Europe. “In addition, the ability to operate in a mixed-vendor environment using a single tool will provide Thales Nederland with significant flexibility and transparency in their work.”