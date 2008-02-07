Gen3 acquires Process Support Products

The merger will bring around 15 new product families to Gen3 Systems for exclusive distribution within the UK and Ireland.

Process Support Products (PSP) founder Peter Marshall, will bring his industry experience to Gen3 Systems by spearheading the company's entire UK and Ireland business development with Gen3's existing domestic sales team. Marshall previously held senior management positions within KSM International, DEK Printing Machines and Surf Systems.



PSP will bring 15 new product families within automatic optical inspection (AOI) machines from Marantz; selective soldering machines from ACE Production Technologies; ultrasonic stencil cleaning machines from Sawa Corporation; VacuNest reusable universal custom tooling supports from Novatec; and jet wave soldering machines from Kirsten that can solder both conventional and surface mount components using an extremely flexible, single, hollow jet wave.



This merger will be limited to the UK and Ireland. No transaction details have been revealed.