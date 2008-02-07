EDA startup raised €210.000

The Nordic EDA company, AnSyn, Raises 2 million SEK in Venture Capital.

AnSyn, a software company in the electronics design automation business, today announced that it has raised 2 million SEK in venture capital financing. The investment was led by venture capitalist Rendera along with two private investors, Svein Anders Tunheim, co-founder of Chipcon (acquired by Texas Instruments in 2005), and Leif Söderström co-founder of Svenska Grindmatriser (SGA). AnSyn will use the funds to accelerate growth in sales and marketing, and to support ongoing product development. AnSyn provides a unique platform for design of analog integrated circuits that enables increased productivity, improved performance and a secure path to high yield. The company's line of products targets an area that has been identified as a significant bottleneck by the semiconductor industry, and there are no good solutions on the market today. There has been a substantial interest in AnSyn's

products from the semiconductor industry and AnSyn was selected the best start-up company in microelectronics at the exhibition SAME 2007. Today, AnSyn is working with several global semiconductor companies in joint projects to evaluate and verify the technology.



“The investors will bring more than financial strength to the company. Having investors with a deep understanding of the semiconductor industry and AnSyn's technology, on board, will help the company achieve its goal of becoming a world leading provider of analog design software.”, says Emil Hjalmarson, AnSyn co-founder and CEO.



“Ansyn is a company that targets an interesting growing market and we see a great potential in this investment”, says Björn Persson, Investment Manager at Rendera. “The team is strong and we believe that AnSyn has a really unique offer“, he added.



AnSyn provides design automation software for analog integrated circuits. Using AnSyn's software the efficiency in analog design can be increased at the same time as circuit performance and yield are improved. AnSyn has an established cooperation with several world leading semiconductor companies and was selected the best start-up company in the microelectronics segment at the SAME (Sophia Antipolis MicroElectronics) event in France, 2007.



Rendera Seed Capital AB is a Swedish Regional Venture Capital company that invest in early stages. Rendera is fully

owned by Innovationsbron and financially supported by the Regional Development Council.