Software | February 07, 2008
EDA startup raised €210.000
The Nordic EDA company, AnSyn, Raises 2 million SEK in Venture Capital.
AnSyn, a software company in the electronics design automation business, today announced that it has raised 2 million SEK in venture capital financing. The investment was led by venture capitalist Rendera along with two private investors, Svein Anders Tunheim, co-founder of Chipcon (acquired by Texas Instruments in 2005), and Leif Söderström co-founder of Svenska Grindmatriser (SGA). AnSyn will use the funds to accelerate growth in sales and marketing, and to support ongoing product development. AnSyn provides a unique platform for design of analog integrated circuits that enables increased productivity, improved performance and a secure path to high yield. The company's line of products targets an area that has been identified as a significant bottleneck by the semiconductor industry, and there are no good solutions on the market today. There has been a substantial interest in AnSyn's
products from the semiconductor industry and AnSyn was selected the best start-up company in microelectronics at the exhibition SAME 2007. Today, AnSyn is working with several global semiconductor companies in joint projects to evaluate and verify the technology.
“The investors will bring more than financial strength to the company. Having investors with a deep understanding of the semiconductor industry and AnSyn's technology, on board, will help the company achieve its goal of becoming a world leading provider of analog design software.”, says Emil Hjalmarson, AnSyn co-founder and CEO.
“Ansyn is a company that targets an interesting growing market and we see a great potential in this investment”, says Björn Persson, Investment Manager at Rendera. “The team is strong and we believe that AnSyn has a really unique offer“, he added.
AnSyn provides design automation software for analog integrated circuits. Using AnSyn's software the efficiency in analog design can be increased at the same time as circuit performance and yield are improved. AnSyn has an established cooperation with several world leading semiconductor companies and was selected the best start-up company in the microelectronics segment at the SAME (Sophia Antipolis MicroElectronics) event in France, 2007.
Rendera Seed Capital AB is a Swedish Regional Venture Capital company that invest in early stages. Rendera is fully
owned by Innovationsbron and financially supported by the Regional Development Council.
products from the semiconductor industry and AnSyn was selected the best start-up company in microelectronics at the exhibition SAME 2007. Today, AnSyn is working with several global semiconductor companies in joint projects to evaluate and verify the technology.
“The investors will bring more than financial strength to the company. Having investors with a deep understanding of the semiconductor industry and AnSyn's technology, on board, will help the company achieve its goal of becoming a world leading provider of analog design software.”, says Emil Hjalmarson, AnSyn co-founder and CEO.
“Ansyn is a company that targets an interesting growing market and we see a great potential in this investment”, says Björn Persson, Investment Manager at Rendera. “The team is strong and we believe that AnSyn has a really unique offer“, he added.
AnSyn provides design automation software for analog integrated circuits. Using AnSyn's software the efficiency in analog design can be increased at the same time as circuit performance and yield are improved. AnSyn has an established cooperation with several world leading semiconductor companies and was selected the best start-up company in the microelectronics segment at the SAME (Sophia Antipolis MicroElectronics) event in France, 2007.
Rendera Seed Capital AB is a Swedish Regional Venture Capital company that invest in early stages. Rendera is fully
owned by Innovationsbron and financially supported by the Regional Development Council.
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments