Zebra to transfer final assembly of thermal printers to Jabil

Zebra Technologies plan to establish regional distribution and configuration centres, consolidate its supplier base, and transfer final assembly of thermal printers to Jabil Circuit.

The transfer of final printer assembly operations from Zebra's plants in California and Illinois to Jabil's facility in HuangPu, China, will occur during approximately the next 18 to 24 months. During this period, the company estimates 650 production-related positions will be eliminated. Zebra will continue to maintain operations in California and Illinois, including engineering design centres, product management, sales, marketing and administration.