Change to PartnerTech's nominating committee

PartnerTech announced on October 23 that a nominating committee had been appointed with the responsibility of proposing the Board chairman and members, as well as their remuneration, to the April 24, 2008 annual general meeting.

In accordance with an annual general meeting resolution, the company is to have a nominating committee consisting of one representative from each of the three shareholders with the largest number of votes. The shareholder with the most votes is to choose the chairman of the committee.



In view of a change in shareholders structure, Nils Petter Hollekim of Odin Fonder has been chosen as a new member of PartnerTech's nominating committee. He replaces Kerstin Stenberg of Swedbank Robur Fonder.



The members of the nominating committee are now:



- Henrik Blomquist, Skanditek Industriförvaltning AB (chairman)

- Erik Sjöström, Livförsäkrings AB Skandia

- Nils-Petter Hollekim, Odin Fonder