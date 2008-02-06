Elemaster to divest spaces in Italy

Italian EMS and PCB firm Elemaster Group is looking to rent or sell of its laboratories and offices in Montevecchia, Italy.

Montevecchia is situated in Lombardy close to Milan. In Montevecchia Elemaster Group subsidiary Eleprint is based. Eleprint is a producer of printed circuit boards used in the different sectors. Eleprint is structured in two distinct productive units.



In 2007 the Elemaster Group had a turnover of 98 million Euros and 395 employees. In 2008 the Group is estimating to have a minimum turn over of 100 million Euros and at least 400 employees.