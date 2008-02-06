Premo and Ingenia in contract

Premo, the inductive components Spanish manufacturer and Ingenia has signed a contract to offer management solutions, Information Technology (IT) and Identification for Radio frequency (RFID).

The project consists developing a location of people system (video surveillance + active RFID). The pilot project will operate in the second semester of 2008, as forecasted. This project will fundamentally improve the system currently known as intelligent surveillance video.