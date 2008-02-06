UKEA is the latest organisation<br>to sign up to NEW

The UK Electronics Alliance has confirmed plans to lend its support to National Electronics Week, the new national show dedicated to the electronics industry.

NEW’s partnership with UKEA is further evidence of its commitment to delivering a total industry event. An alliance of major trade associations, UKEA acts through the mutual cooperation of its members to represent the interests of the UK electronics industry. As such, it is an ideal partner for NEW, enhancing the show’s ability to deliver an unprecedented scope of coverage. From design and components, through to production and distribution, NEW’s broad focus delivers a unique platform for UKEA representatives to provide a series of educational seminars on a wide range of topical issues.