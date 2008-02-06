Mania in agreement with Century Hi-Tech

Mania Technologie has announced an agreement with Century Hi-Tech Limited (Welly) to manufacture the long established Micronic range of drilling machines. Welly will acquire all Mania shares from within the JV established in 2005.

Jan Lipton, Mania’s CEO, said “Our strategy is simply to focus and to excel in the things that we do. Mania’s own development resource will now concentrate on our core imaging, inspection and test products and the powerful software that drives them. This is an excellent arrangement for all parties, not least for our customers. We have a long standing relationship with Welly and the JV of the last two years has facilitated the thorough technology transfer from Germany to China on our multi-spindle drills. Going forward, Welly will develop and manufacture drills for us, which we will continue to sell and support globally under the Mania brand.”



William Leung Wai Nin, Chairman of Welly, added “Drilling is our business. It’s what we have done for many years now. We were proud to work with Mania as a JV partner over the last two years and now look forward to continuing our relationship as Mania’s drill manufacturing supplier. We will continue to invest in product development, quality and manufacturing, ensuring that Mania’s customers continue to benefit from the use of our excellent machines.”