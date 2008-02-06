Preliminary calculations: Incap's full-year operationg profit is positive

According to preliminary calculations, the Incap Group's full-year revenue in 2007 is approximately EUR 83.2 million i.e. approximately 7% lower than the year before.

Operating profit is estimated to be EUR 0.7 million. A sales gain of EUR 3.1 million from the sale of manufacturing premises in Helsinki has been included in the operating profit. The loss for the period is approximately EUR -0.8 million. Incap has previously estimated the full-year operating profit to be clearly negative. Above mentioned figures are unaudited and are not based on financial statement approved by the Board of Directors.