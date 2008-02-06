Electronics Production | February 06, 2008
ACW and Silicon Forest Electronics form<br>global manufacturing partnership
Partnership gives customers access to global manufacturing and supply services across the UK, US and China.
ACW Technology has just extended its global manufacturing reach through a strategic partnership with US based Silicon Forest Electronics Inc. (SFE). SFE will offer ACW's Chinese manufacturing services to the US market while supporting US customers with SFE's own engineering, new product introduction and prototyping services. At the same time, the partnership will see SFE becoming a local US based manufacturing and supply arm for ACW's customers needing US fulfilment. Ultimately, the partnership gives ACW and SFE's combined customer base access to global manufacturing and supply across factories in the UK, US and China.
Owen Reeves, Managing Director, ACW comments: "Our low-cost Asian manufacturing facility, with full back-up from the facilities and processes available in the US is an enticing offering. In addition, some of our customers who supply globally have a need for US manufacture. This partnership will offer localised product supply combined with excellent support and combined purchasing power; the combination of which will help us maintain and develop relationships with key customers and ensure future growth."
"Partnering with ACW gives our customers a low-risk route towards realising the benefits of low cost, high volume manufacturing in Asia," explains Frank Nichols, CEO of SFE. "US based companies trying to work directly with manufacturers in China typically experience enormous cultural, language and time-zone challenges that involve a significant financial and resource commitment to overcome, which can ultimately negate the positive reasons for off-shoring in the first place. Through SFE's US based interface, we can help bridge these barriers and deliver a service that is experienced and trusted. Furthermore, SFE's close links with ACW can ensure that customers have a seamless manufacturing transfer".
