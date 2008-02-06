Asymtek promotes Michel van de Vijver<br>to General Manager in Europe

Asymtek has announced that Michel van de Vijver has been promoted to the position of general manager Asymtek, Europe.

Van de Vijver joined Asymtek in 2000 as European sales and marketing manager. During his tenure with Asymtek, sales have doubled, lead times to the field were reduced, and the European Application Laboratory in Maastricht has grown into a full experienced operational unit. Asymtek’s European headquarters is located in Maastricht, Netherlands.



Van de Vijver will be responsible for Asymtek’s operations throughout Europe including applications engineering, sales, service, and support for Asymtek’s complete line of dispensing and conformal coating products. He will also oversee the region’s distributor network and work closely with Asymtek’s regional sales managers and technical support departments.



“Asymtek has been the leader in dispensing technology and innovation throughout Europe,” said van de Vijver. “They introduced jetting over ten years ago, enabling new technologies with precision dispensing solutions that can accommodate very small parts and difficult to reach places. In Europe, where Asymtek was already the leader in conformal coating technology, Asymtek has in recent years introduced many additional features to ensure process control. As new smaller applications develop, I know Asymtek will be there with products that make these applications possible. I look forward to working together with our customers to help them achieve their dispensing goals.”



Van de Vijver brings extensive international technical sales and marketing experience to his position at Asymtek. Prior to joining Asymtek, he was the sales manager of automotive products for VCST Industrial Products. Van de Vijver received his degree in engineering from TH Groep T in Leuven, Belgium.