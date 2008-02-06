Elcoteq: Proposal of all Board<br>members will be re-elected

The Nomination Committee of Elcoteq SE's Board of Directors will propose to the Annual General Meeting on March 25, 2008 that all current seven Board members be re-elected.

The Board may have at least four and at most eight members according to the company's Articles of Association. Board members are elected for a one-year period until the end of the following Annual General Meeting.



Elcoteq SE's Board of Directors currently comprises President Martti Ahtisaari; Mr. Heikki Horstia, Vice President, Treasurer of Wärtsilä Corporation; Mr. Eero Kasanen, Rector of the Helsinki School of Economics; Mr. Antti Piippo, principal owner and founder-shareholder of Elcoteq SE; Mr. Henry Sjöman, founder-shareholder of Elcoteq SE; Mr. Juha Toivola, Director; and Mr. Jorma Vanhanen, founder-shareholder of Elcoteq SE.