Samsung may set up LCD plant in the Baltics

Samsung Electronics said it may build a flat screen TV plant in one of the of three Baltic states Latvia, Lithuania or Estonia.

The company plans to build a manufacturing plant to produce low-price handsets and flat screen TV, BBJ reports. “We are doing extensive research on the Baltic market for additional investment but nothing has been decided yet”, a spokesperson said. This year in January, Samsung established a new sales company in Latvia.