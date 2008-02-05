Inovar expands capabilities with Italian Spea

Inovar has expanded its capabilities with the acquisition of a new SPEA 4040 Multimode flying probe test system.

This system enables Inovar to perform testing on prototype and production assemblies including assemblies that present test accessibility problems without the need for a test fixture. The performance probing speed makes it suitable for production volume. Test programs can be completed in a few hours with test coverage reports that show what is being tested and how it is tested.