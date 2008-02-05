Eltek receives US high-end PCB order

Israel based PCB producer Eltek has announced that a major U.S. industrial manufacturer has placed a frame order for flex - rigid PCBs that will be used in the production of advanced industrial equipment.

Shipments under this $1,830,000 order are expected to be made during 2008. Arieh Reichart, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eltek, said, “This is the largest order we have received from a U.S.-based customer and takes our global growth initiatives to another level. As a follow-on order from a prestigious customer, it marks a strategic and quantitative milestone for our company and provides us with a great start to 2008. We expect that this order will further improve our revenue mix and associated operating margins, and increase our overall corporate productivity and visibility.”