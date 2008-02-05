Enics reorganizes it’s operations in Finland

In October 2007, Enics announced that it will start a major development program to strengthen Enics Finland’s competitiveness. According to the plans, the PCBA manufacturing and final testing will be done in the newly established PCBA plant in Lohja.

In addition to this, Enics will invest in latest technology and strengthen customer services by establishing strong customer focused centers to Lohja, Vaasa and Varkaus.



The preliminary estimate of the employer is that, if the development program isimplemented as planned, measures might lead to possible reduction of 110 jobs in Enics Vaasa Unit. Correspondingly, the amount of employees in Lohja PCBA plant will increase with tens of employees. Invitation to the codetermination negotiation concerning Enics Vaasa Unit has been given today.



The goal of these plans is to develop operations, so that it will create best possible conditions to operate efficiently and remain competitive in Finland. Enics employs approximately 700 people in Finland. The Finnish units are located in Lohja, Vaasa and Varkaus. Enics also operates in China, Estonia, Sweden, Slovakia and Switzerland. Enics employs 2700 people worldwide.