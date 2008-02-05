SMT & Inspection | February 05, 2008
X-Tek Group Acquired by Metris
At the end of 2007 the X-Tek Group, worldwide specialists in microfocus and CT X-ray systems, signed an agreement with Metris for the sale of 100% of the X-Tek stock.
The acquisition of X-Tek is a perfect fit for the Metris portfolio of cutting-edge technologies and both companies will benefit significantly from the technology match.
Metris designs, develops and markets a range of 3D hardware and software inspection systems for design and manufacturing industries, covering measurement volumes in both fixed and portable configurations and with optical and touch sensors. The company is offering full surface and feature measurement. Metris Headquarters are based in Leuven, Belgium with additional production and development centres in UK, Italy, USA, China, India and Bulgaria.
With 75 employees based at their headquarters in Hertfordshire, UK, and customer support facilities in the USA, China and Malaysia, X-Tek also operates on a global scale. X-Tek recently celebrated its 21st year as a supplier of inspection equipment, and has installed over 1300 systems worldwide in a range of industries, including electronics, automotive and aerospace. X-Tek is known for their Computer Tomography (CT) X-ray systems.
The acquisition will enable Metris to expand X-Tek’s CT capabilities into various applications within the metrology industry. Bart Van Coppenolle, President and CEO of Metris commented, “The X-ray and Industrial CT scanning technology will enable us to extend our measurement capabilities, from laser scanner surface measurements to inspection of complex internal structures. Metris will also continue to serve existing X-Tek customers by providing innovative solutions in 3D inspection of printed circuit boards, consumer electronics housings and industrial components, whilst directing X-Tek technology such as CT to new applications such as engine and turbine blade inspection.
Whilst Roger Hadland, CEO of X-Tek remarked, “Metris is a dynamic, customer focused organisation and this is an exciting development for X-Tek. This agreement ensures that we safeguard our commitment to innovate and develop new X-ray technology to provide the best solutions for the industry.”
