Analyst said Elcoteq lose Nokia orders to Foxconn

Frederick Wong, analyst at BNP Paribas said in a report that Taiwan based EMS provider Foxconn will gain orders on advanced mobile handsets from Nokia.

Rival firm Elcoteq is losing contracts from Nokia at the same time Frederick Wong said. According to Frederick Wong Foxconn's advantage to win market shares is because the company has larger manufacturing operations and the ability to buy components at a lower cost, Chinapost reports. In the report Wong also mentioned that Nokia may ask Foxconn to produce 100 million handsets this year. Mobile phone producers such as Sony Ericsson and Samsung will also place more orders with Foxconn, Frederick Wong said.