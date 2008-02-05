Ethertronics names new boss for Europe

Ethertronics has appointed Nikolaj Bruun as General Manager, Europe. In this role, Bruun will lead Ethertronics’ sales operations in Europe, as well as the company’s research and design activities at Ethertronics Sweden AB, which is the company’s new Kalmar, Sweden design center recently acquired from Flextronics.

With approximately 15 years’ experience in the global high-technology field, Bruun comes to Ethertronics from Nokia Denmark A/S in Copenhagen, where he had responsibility within both hardware and software development. Bruun most recently served as senior technology manager for Nokia. During his more than eight years at Nokia, Bruun held a number of key positions within hardware portfolio management, requirement management and people management. For six years, Bruun worked as a research and development project manager as well as on sales and marketing for Denmark-based FORCE Technology.