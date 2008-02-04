Microchip drops Arrow, increase<br>on Avnet and Future

Microchip is enhancing support for its worldwide base of customers by partnering with Avnet Electronics Marketing and Future Electronics to provide its global distribution services. The company will also terminate its relationship with Arrow.

Microchip has added Avnet Memec, a subsidiary of Avnet Electronics Marketing throughout the Americas, as a new distribution partner. Microchip already has Avnet Silica serving its European customer base and Avnet Electronics Marketing in Asia serving its Asian customers.



This addition increases Microchip’s reach to the broad global base that Avnet Electronics Marketing in Asia, Avnet Memec in the Americas and Avnet Silica in Europe currently support.



In addition, Microchip also announced that it has terminated its relationship with Arrow Electronics, effective immediately. The relationship with Arrow was limited to Europe and the Americas, and represented approximately 7% of Microchip’s sales.