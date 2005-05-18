Electronics Production | May 18, 2005
FierceWireless honours picoChip
picoChip has been named on FierceWireless’ annual Fierce 15 list. This distinction honours picoChip as one of the top 15 emerging wireless companies for 2005.
FierceWireless, an internationally recognised email newsletter covering the wireless and mobile internet market, evaluated more than 400 privately-held firms based on company vision, revenue potential, quality of deals, strength of technology, partnerships, and competitive market position.
“picoChip's flexible wireless chip technology lets equipment makers offer different types of wireless network access – WiFi, WiMax, and 3G – in the same form factor, thus reducing costs,” said Stephen Wellman, of FierceWireless. "The company's technology is the answer to a network equipment industry catering to an ever-increasing number of technology standards."
picoChip has developed the world’s highest performance DSP tuned for wireless, and is a supplier of complete reference designs for WiMAX and HSDPA. It is fast becoming the industry standard for next-generation wireless infrastructure, having secured more than ten design wins with key strategic players, including Tier One manufacturers.
"FierceWireless is recognised for its advanced understanding of wireless companies and the industry as a whole," said Guillaume d’Eyssautier, CEO of picoChip. "Being selected as a member of the Fierce 15 is an honour that highlights picoChip’s potential to make a significant impact in the wireless market.”
The Fierce 15 celebrates the spirit of being “fierce” – championing innovation and creativity, even in the face of intense competition. The list of Fierce 15 companies is available on the FierceWireless Web site at http://www.fiercewireless.com.
