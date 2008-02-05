Avnet to consolidate UK offices

Avnet is turning its UK business into a value-added distribution model and is therefore consolidating its UK offices.

Following an acquisition drive in late 2007, Avnet Technology Solutions has consolidated its offices in the United Kingdom as it continues to develop its value-added distribution (VAD) model. Avnet’s Woking and Slough sites have moved to the Bracknell office. Avnet believes that if a distributor wants to stay alive it has to move into solutions and services, Channelweb.co.uk reports.