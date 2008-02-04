Atotech in $5M nanoelectronics<br>R&D partnership

Atotech will conduct its next-generation research and development (“R&D”) in copper-plating technology as part of a $5 million program being launched in partnership with the College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering (“CNSE”) of the University at Albany.

A team of Atotech researchers, led by its Vice President of Semiconductor Technology Robert Preisser, will be located at CNSE’s Albany NanoTech Complex as part of the joint program, which is focused on the development of copper deposition technologies for use in advanced device structures. R&D activities will target chemistry development, mode of operation and analytical techniques, including online technologies, usable for computer chip, chemical and biological sensors for the health and energy industries, and biochips for medical applications.



Atotech will provide international support for the CNSE-centered program through its operations in Berlin and Yokohama, Japan. And, as part of the collaboration, Atotech will also fund two fellowships for students at CNSE, which was ranked by Small Times magazine in May 2007 as the world’s number one college for nanotechnology and microtechnology.



The agreement between Atotech and CNSE also includes the potential for further R&D initiatives in the future, which may involve the location of additional Atotech employees and tools at CNSE.