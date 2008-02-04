Civa opens office in Sweden

Norway based PCB supplier Civa has established an office in Stockholm, Sweden. Civa doesn't have any intension to acquire PCB producer ES Mönsterkort as previously announced by the company.

Mr. Claes Williander, former Sales represent at PCB producer Elektrotryck, will take on the customer responsibility in Sweden for Civa. Claes Williander has been working in the PCB industry for 13 years, mainly in sales. Civa has sales offices in Norway, Sweden and Denmark.