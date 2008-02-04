Celestica to expand restructuring plan

Canada based EMS provider Celestica plans to spend up to $75 million on an expanded restructuring program in 2008.

Last week evertiq.com reported that the company has posted a loss and a lower revenues in its fourth quarter, TheStar reports. According to Celestica "The company has also determined it will expand its restructuring program by $50 million to $75 million during 2008 in order to further reduce fixed costs and overhead expenses”.