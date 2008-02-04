Sources: Flextronics & Foxconn<br>interested in Elcoteq Russia

evertiq.com reported earlier that EMS provider Elcoteq is searching for investors or a buyer for the St. Petersburg plant in Russia. According to a source familiar with the subject in Russia, the company is negotiating the purchase of the Russian unit with two collectors.

According to the source one of the collectors is EMS giant Flextronics and the other one is Foxconn. The price for the Elcoteq’s Russian business is expected to be $ 50 million, Kommersant reports. Flextronics did not wanted to comment on this subject. Elcoteq plans to sell of the business in Russia in early 2008.