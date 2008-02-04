UPDATED: Elcoteq Tallinn in a new direction

Finland based EMS provider Elcoteq is reducing the volume of production of mobile phones in its plant in Tallinn, Estonia and increasing the proportion of equipment for communications networks.

The company is looking for new directions in the area of home communications for its Tallinn plant. The company has started to build set top boxes at the plant. According to the Executive Director of Elcoteq Tallinn, Heikki Mäki, the plant is targeting to produce also parts for LCD TVs.