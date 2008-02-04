Electronics Production | February 04, 2008
Spanish acquisition brings B3 Cable<br>to number three in the world
B3 Cable Solutions (B3) have entered into exclusive negotiations with Nexans to purchase their telecommunications and railway signalling cable business in Santander, Spain.
The deal is expected to complete at the end of Quarter 1 2008, subject to due diligence and finalisation of the necessary agreements and approvals. On completion B3 will become the third largest manufacturer of metallic telecommunication cable in the world and the largest outside the USA market.
This deal would represent the fourth acquisition by the Group since the beginning of 2006 and makes B3 the fastest growing cable manufacturer in the world. This acquisition follows hard on the heels of the B3's announcement in November 2007 that it had agreed to purchase UM Cables Ltd, one of India’s leading manufacturers of optical fibre and copper telecom cables employing 140 people and with a turnover of $60M. The Manchester and Ireland acquisitions carried out in 2006 were the first milestones in B3’s strategy of building a successful company through a combination of organic growth and acquisition.
The operation in Santander serves high profile telecommunications companies across mainland Europe. It employs approximately 340 people for 75M€ of turnover and 29M€of capital employed. Significantly for B3, the business also has an impressive rail company client list and the acquisition of the business will enable B3 to further grow its market share in the rail cabling sector.
Steve Ellis, Managing Director at B3 is excited by this acquisition, “The acquisition of the Santander business is a significant development for the Group and further demonstrates our commitment to growth through selective acquisition. Our UK and Ireland operations are established as service providers to energy and telecommunications businesses in the UK, this acquisition will strengthen and expand our customer base across mainland Europe. It is also strategically important to us as it further diversifies our addressable markets through Santander’s strong position in the railways signalling market.”
This deal would represent the fourth acquisition by the Group since the beginning of 2006 and makes B3 the fastest growing cable manufacturer in the world. This acquisition follows hard on the heels of the B3's announcement in November 2007 that it had agreed to purchase UM Cables Ltd, one of India’s leading manufacturers of optical fibre and copper telecom cables employing 140 people and with a turnover of $60M. The Manchester and Ireland acquisitions carried out in 2006 were the first milestones in B3’s strategy of building a successful company through a combination of organic growth and acquisition.
The operation in Santander serves high profile telecommunications companies across mainland Europe. It employs approximately 340 people for 75M€ of turnover and 29M€of capital employed. Significantly for B3, the business also has an impressive rail company client list and the acquisition of the business will enable B3 to further grow its market share in the rail cabling sector.
Steve Ellis, Managing Director at B3 is excited by this acquisition, “The acquisition of the Santander business is a significant development for the Group and further demonstrates our commitment to growth through selective acquisition. Our UK and Ireland operations are established as service providers to energy and telecommunications businesses in the UK, this acquisition will strengthen and expand our customer base across mainland Europe. It is also strategically important to us as it further diversifies our addressable markets through Santander’s strong position in the railways signalling market.”
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments