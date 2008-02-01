Test & Measurement | February 01, 2008
Anritsu delivers monitoring<br>system to Bitè Lithuania
Anritsu has announced that Bitè Lithuania, international telecommunications groups in the Baltic region, has accepted the delivery of a MasterClaw network and service monitoring system for Bitè’s GSM/GPRS/UMTS networks in Lithuania and Latvia.
The MasterClaw implementation includes collection and reporting of powerful Key Performance Indicators to assist Bitè to monitor and analyze the increasing amount of data traffic in their GSM/GPRS/UMTS networks, and centralized troubleshooting applications enabling proactive identification and isolation of potential network or service problems across the various mobile 2G, 2.5G and 3G network technologies .
“Customer satisfaction and high service quality are the cornerstones in our strategy to become the best Baltic wireless operator. We have deployed Anritsu’s MasterClaw system to get a systematic understanding of the service quality offered to our customers on the Bitè networks in Lithuania and Latvia. The solution also enables us to seamlessly troubleshoot detected network anomalies in our GSM/GPRS/UMTS network” said Ricardas Brazenas, Technical Director, Bitè Group. “We initially trialled the MasterClaw solution during the first half of 2007; based on the experiences from this trial, we have through close partnership with Anritsu defined the final solution that meets our needs.”
“Equipment vendor independent monitoring of the network and service performance is critical to ensure high end-to-end service quality for Bitè Lithuania’s subscribers” said Emanuela Speranza, VP Sales EMEA. “With MasterClaw, we will also help Bitè Lithuania with traffic analysis and performance statistics on roaming traffic to other operators and third party content providers to ensure maximum return of investment for Bitè by optimizing the value chain management, while securing the service experienced by Bite’s end users.”
