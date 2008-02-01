Foxconn to pay security guards

Foxconn has told local media in China that it has reached an agreement with the security guards who asked for more pay.

It is all about a misunderstanding Foxconn said. A rumour was spread out on January 29 that Foxconn will dismiss all securities, and the salary the guards are receiving has already included the back-pay. The security guards were unaware of this.



According to ChinaTechNews, Foxconn claims that it has signed an intercession letter with the security guards and will compensate them for the extra work hours before the Spring Festival based on the business accounting of the labor department.



Foxconn has also made a response to the report that it has put one of the security guards under house arrest, saying that the person was actually transferred to work at another factory of Foxconn under his own decision, ChinaTechNews reportes.