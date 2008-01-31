Hanzas Elektronika not related to Hanza

Latvia based EMS provider Hanzas Elektronika wants to clarify that the company has nothing to do with the newly launched Sweden based competitor Hanza AB.

During the last week media has communicated information about the new company Hanza AB and its’ planned activities. Hanzas Elektronika wants to clearly state that Hanza has no connections or interests in the group Hanzas Elektronika which on the Scandinavian market operates under the company names Hanzas Elektronika and Elektromekan.



“As the description of the new company in terms of customers, size, etc. in the press and media to a too large extent resembles the Group Hanzas Elektronika it is important for us to differentiate ourselves from the new company. Further we naturally expect the group behind the company to take immediate actions to avoid further confusion in the market.” states Ilmars Osmanis Chairman of the Group Hanzas Elektronika.