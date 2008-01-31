Hanza to purely focus manufacturing on ECC

Hanza AB, the Sweden based EMS-provider which was launched this week has very high ambitions. All manufacturing should be done in the Eastern European region.

However the company does not intend to grow its sales outside the Scandivian market. “Let’s be realistic and take one step at the time”, Mr. Sten Dybeck, Chairman of the board Hanza AB told evertiq.



Hanza is a new company, launched by three veterans who founded Swedish EMS-provider Note AB and a fourth veteran who has founded HSF-Group. Hanza starts off with its entire volume production in low-cost countries. Hanza does not intend to include design, development and after market services. Hanza will purely focus on manufacturing of electronics and mechanics. A one-stop shop CMS-provider - Complete Manufacturing Services.



Mrs. Ilona Lukaszewicz, former boss of Note’s business in Poland will now be heading Hanza’s plant in Poland. The plant has been purchased from Polish EMS provider Arotronic. This plant has earlier been used by Note as a low-cost manufacturing plant. Hanza has also bought a mechanics- and cable manufacturing facility from HSF Group in Estonia, as well as some prototype facilities in Sweden.



The picture shows Gunnar Bergström, Sten Dybeck and Erik Stenfors, three of the four founders of Hanza AB (fourth member Bengt Emesten is not present on the picture).