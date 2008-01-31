Growth in PWT's prototype business

UK based PCB producer Printed Wiring Technologies (PWT) has been seeing a high growth in its prototype and quick turnaround business.

This has allowed the company to identify areas of unused capacity. Scheduled or long lead time orders can be fitted in

around the urgent batches which makes the company very competitive. Alterations are currently being made to PWT’s costing system to reflect this and the company will be targeting this type of work during the first and second quarter.