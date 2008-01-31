Qimonda in agreement with EBV & Rutronik

Qimonda and EBV Elektronik has signed a distribution agreement which became effective January 2008. Qimonda and Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH have signed, effective January 2008, a distribution agreement for the regions Europe, Middle-East and Africa (EMEA).

Under the terms of the agreement EBV Elektronik distributes DRAM modules and components from Qimonda in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), focusing on industrial and networking as well as consumer, mobile and automotive applications.



Following its diversification strategy aimed at non PC markets, Qimonda now offers in Europe also a dedicated product portfolio and service support for those markets. Qimonda’s extensive portfolio is based on power saving DRAM products, innovative package and module designs and aims at automation and control products, IPCs, embedded computer, robotics, telecom or datacom infrastructures and industrial networking. Compared with DRAM for PCs, these applications demand higher reliability, robustness (with an expanded temperature range) and power efficiency combined with superior performance. Especially important for these markets is confidence in product availability and extended product life cycles.



Qimonda expands further upon the sales coverage within EMEA significantly, in particular for industrial applications with demanding requirements on the memory content by taking on Rutronik as a new distribution partner. Qimonda memory products are especially competitive in their energy saving performance which also reduces heat dissipation. This feature is relevant given the increasing costs of energy consumption worldwide and is taken into consideration in many modern application designs.



As part of the distribution agreement Rutronik will market and sell the complete product spectrum of Qimonda branded products ranging from the proven SDR interface to the state-of-the-art DDR3 standard components and modules. Furthermore, Rutronik will also place Qimonda products into mobile and graphic markets with Mobile DRAM, Graphic DRAM and Pseudo SRAM.