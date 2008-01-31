Elprint is looking for European partners

Norway based PCB producer Elprint is looking for partners across Europe for its Macaos concept.

Elprint has decided to look for partners across Europe for its new version of its Macaos software, which is used for ordering PCBs.



"We are looking for partners in Europe. We have not found any enough strong partners in the Nordics”, Elprint CEO Helge Nilsen told evertiq.