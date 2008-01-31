Electronics Production | January 31, 2008
CTS finishes 2007 with a strong Q4
CTS has announced fourth quarter 2007 net earnings of $7.7 millions. Sales for the fourth quarter increased to $178.3 million, a 3% increase year-over-year.
The fourth quarter revenue increase from 2006 was driven by an 8% increase in Components and Sensors segment sales as automotive new product demand grew 6% and electronic components sales for infrastructure applications grew 27%. EMS segment sales were essentially flat compared to a strong fourth quarter 2006.
Full-year 2007 revenue of $685.9 million increased 5% over 2006. Components and Sensors segment sales increased 4% year-over-year driven primarily by higher automotive sensor product demand, partially offset by reduced sales of legacy resistor products. EMS segment sales increased 5% year-over-year due to strong growth in industrial and defense and aerospace markets, partially offset by lower sales in the computer market.
Full-year net earnings in 2007 were $25.4 million, compared to $24.2 million, in the prior year, an increase of 5%. Included in 2007 results was a $0.05 negative per share impact from restructuring and related costs in the fourth quarter, while 2006 included a $0.08 negative per share impact from restructuring and related costs. Full-year earnings per share, adjusted to exclude these items, were $0.71 in both 2006 and 2007. In addition, 2007 was unfavorably impacted by a $0.05 negative per share charge for Moorpark investigation costs.
During 2007, the Company generated an operating cash flow of $48.6 million, up 3% from a strong cash flow in 2006. Capital expenditures were essentially unchanged, $16.1 million in 2007 and $15.8 million in 2006. The resulting 2007 free cash flow, which is net cash provided by operations less capital expenditures, was $32.5 million, the highest reported since 1997.
The Company currently expects full-year 2008 sales to increase 5% to 8% over 2007 and diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $0.78 to $0.83. Approximately a $0.03 - $0.05 per share investment to support new growth initiatives, including the launch of sensor and actuator products for diesel and commercial market applications, is included in the 2008 estimate.
Components & Sensors: Components and sensors fourth quarter 2007 sales increased by $5.4 million, or 8% from the fourth quarter of 2006, reflecting continued growth in new product demand in automotive markets and increased electronic component sales for infrastructure applications. Segment operating earnings of $8.2 million, or 11.6% of sales, improved $1.8 million over the fourth quarter of 2006 primarily from higher volume. Operating earnings, as a percent of sales, increased to 11.6% in the fourth quarter of 2007 from 9.7% in the same period last year.
Segment sales increased by $2.3 million, or 3% over the third quarter of 2007, primarily from stronger automotive product demand. Segment operating earnings of $8.2 million increased $2.2 million over the third quarter of 2007 from higher volume, increased royalty income and cost control initiatives.
EMS: EMS fourth quarter 2007 sales were essentially flat compared to a strong fourth quarter 2006. Segment operating earnings of $3.9 million were $1.2 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2006 as a result of improved product mix and operating efficiencies. Operating earnings, as a percent of sales, increased to 3.6% in the fourth quarter of 2007 from 2.6% in the same period last year.
Fourth quarter 2007 EMS sales, compared to the third quarter 2007, were slightly higher by $1.2 million with essentially flat operating earnings.
Full-year 2007 revenue of $685.9 million increased 5% over 2006. Components and Sensors segment sales increased 4% year-over-year driven primarily by higher automotive sensor product demand, partially offset by reduced sales of legacy resistor products. EMS segment sales increased 5% year-over-year due to strong growth in industrial and defense and aerospace markets, partially offset by lower sales in the computer market.
Full-year net earnings in 2007 were $25.4 million, compared to $24.2 million, in the prior year, an increase of 5%. Included in 2007 results was a $0.05 negative per share impact from restructuring and related costs in the fourth quarter, while 2006 included a $0.08 negative per share impact from restructuring and related costs. Full-year earnings per share, adjusted to exclude these items, were $0.71 in both 2006 and 2007. In addition, 2007 was unfavorably impacted by a $0.05 negative per share charge for Moorpark investigation costs.
During 2007, the Company generated an operating cash flow of $48.6 million, up 3% from a strong cash flow in 2006. Capital expenditures were essentially unchanged, $16.1 million in 2007 and $15.8 million in 2006. The resulting 2007 free cash flow, which is net cash provided by operations less capital expenditures, was $32.5 million, the highest reported since 1997.
The Company currently expects full-year 2008 sales to increase 5% to 8% over 2007 and diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $0.78 to $0.83. Approximately a $0.03 - $0.05 per share investment to support new growth initiatives, including the launch of sensor and actuator products for diesel and commercial market applications, is included in the 2008 estimate.
Components & Sensors: Components and sensors fourth quarter 2007 sales increased by $5.4 million, or 8% from the fourth quarter of 2006, reflecting continued growth in new product demand in automotive markets and increased electronic component sales for infrastructure applications. Segment operating earnings of $8.2 million, or 11.6% of sales, improved $1.8 million over the fourth quarter of 2006 primarily from higher volume. Operating earnings, as a percent of sales, increased to 11.6% in the fourth quarter of 2007 from 9.7% in the same period last year.
Segment sales increased by $2.3 million, or 3% over the third quarter of 2007, primarily from stronger automotive product demand. Segment operating earnings of $8.2 million increased $2.2 million over the third quarter of 2007 from higher volume, increased royalty income and cost control initiatives.
EMS: EMS fourth quarter 2007 sales were essentially flat compared to a strong fourth quarter 2006. Segment operating earnings of $3.9 million were $1.2 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2006 as a result of improved product mix and operating efficiencies. Operating earnings, as a percent of sales, increased to 3.6% in the fourth quarter of 2007 from 2.6% in the same period last year.
Fourth quarter 2007 EMS sales, compared to the third quarter 2007, were slightly higher by $1.2 million with essentially flat operating earnings.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments