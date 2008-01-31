Another labour scandal hits Foxconn

Last year EMS provider Foxconn was accused by media for mistreating its workers in China. Now Foxconn is involved in an another labour scandal.

At the Foxconn plant in Shenzhen more then 200 security guards gathered this week, and additionally 40 went to Shenzhen Municipal Labor Bureau. The security guards went to Shenzhen Municipal Labor Bureau to ask the company to pay them for additional work hours. According to local media in China, Foxconn owns several million yuan in back-pay to these employees.



The security guards said that they should work for eight hours per day and can have at least one day off each week. However they said that they actually asked to work for 12 hours per day, Chinatechnews reports. According to the security guards they where not given any rest time each month since February 2005, and never received any extra pay.



The company has offered the security guards to pay each of them RMB300 per month for the extra work time, but the guards turned down Foxconn’s offer, Chinatechnews reports. Relevant labor regulations said that Foxconn should pay each of these guards at least RMB1000 each month.