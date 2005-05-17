Electronics Production | May 17, 2005
Celestica names new president
Celestica Inc. today announced that Craig H. Muhlhauser has been appointed Celestica's president and executive vice president, Worldwide Sales and Business Development, effective immediately.
In his new role, Mr. Muhlhauser will lead Celestica's global sales and business development effort and drive the organization's growth strategy. He will also be responsible for ensuring the company is well positioned to anticipate and meet the dynamic and changing business needs of its customers in the various markets they serve, and growing Celestica's market share in the EMS sector.
Mr. Muhlhauser joins Celestica with over 25 years of sales, marketing and general management experience with leading companies including GE, United Technologies and Ford Motor Company across a wide range of global customers and industries, including consumer, industrial, utility, automotive, aerospace and defense. Most recently, Mr. Muhlhauser was the president and chief executive officer of Exide Technologies, one of the world's largest producers and recyclers of lead acid batteries. Prior to this, he was vice president of Ford Motor Company and president of Visteon Automotive Systems. Mr. Muhlhauser holds a Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Bachelor of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Cincinnati.
In a related announcement, Marvin MaGee, Celestica's former head of Worldwide Business Development has been named executive vice president, Worldwide Operations. Mr. MaGee brings a wealth of operations expertise in the EMS industry to the role and will be charged with driving operational excellence throughout Celestica's facilities on a global basis. He will be responsible for managing Celestica's global manufacturing network, ensuring the company continues to provide its customers with flawless manufacturing execution, as well as implementing site-to-site consistency in Lean, Six Sigma, organization capability and customer care.
Mr. MaGee has been a key member of Celestica's executive team since he joined the company in 1997. Prior to Celestica, he spent 18 years with IBM Canada where he held a number of senior management positions in manufacturing and development. Mr. MaGee holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of New Brunswick and a Master of Business Administration degree from McMaster University.
