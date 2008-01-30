Briton celebrates opening of new plant

UK based Briton EMS officially opened its new building based in Caxton Park, Bedford.

This increases total factory space to 22,000 square feet over two sites and incorporates state of the SMT Machinery and an increased engineering capacity.



The grand opening reception and ribbon cutting ceremony which was conducted by the Mayor of Bedford; Frank Branston took place on Wednesday 23rd January. Guests attending the event included customers, suppliers, and representatives from local businesses, recruitment agencies and colleges, all were invited to tour the facility.



In his welcoming speech Commercial Director Tony Abri explained how the company had developed. "The business has grown considerably over recent years with a current turnover in excess of £7m per annum. Increased business levels have enabled us to expand into this facility and purchase new equipment. The result is an overall improved service to all existing customers and any prospective clients we may have in the foreseeable future".



Briton currently employs 90 staff and this recent expansion has created a number of new employment opportunities for people in and around the Bedfordshire area.