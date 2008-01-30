Plexus UK invest in new equipment

Plexus UK has invested in excess of £800K in new equipment for its Kelso, Scotland manufacturing site. The investment is part of Plexus’ programme of continuous improvement to expand the services it provides to its customers

The investment includes two new Electrovert Elektra wave solder machines and an Agilent Medalist x6000 Automated 3D X-ray Inspection (AXI) system. The wave solder machines have been purchased to support ongoing RoHS initiatives and provide additional capacity for Plexus’ customers transitioning to lead free. The new AXI systems are in addition to the 2D X-ray capability already in-house and will enhance Plexus’ overall capability in both areas and allow efficient volume processing.



To enhance Plexus’ offering to its key military and medical customers a new pin press has been purchased to handle the high density, complex boards commonly found in these markets. Additionally, a new ERSA rework system has been implemented as part of a customer development project to allow mixed solder chemistry assembly and aid the transition to lead free and a further Kardex materials handling system has been added to the test department.