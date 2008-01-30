Texim Europe launches LED<br>Illumination solutions area

In addition to the activities “Embedded System & Display Solutions” and “Wireless Communication Solutions” Texim Europe has now launched a new initiative called “LED Illumination Solutions”.

In line with the principle behind the other Solutions Portfolios Texim Europe will provide a full range of products to implement LED Illumination applications which goes beyond the delivery of LEDs alone.



Martin Woebke, LED Illumination Solutions Portfolio Manager at Texim Europe explains: “Obviously the latest technology LEDs are basic parts of our offering but there is so much more to the development of LED Illumination applications. First of all you need the appropriate LED driver circuitry for the application. We can present several options from for example austriamicrosystems or Richtek. Secondly, temperature control is one important part which we address through our offering of both traditional cooling elements from Fischer and the latest Anotherm® substrate technology from TT Electronics. To complete an LED Illumination application you often need an appropriate lens to focus the light in the desired way. We can provide a full programme of lenses from a first class quality manufacturer”.