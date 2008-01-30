CTS completes acquisition of Tusonix

CTS has announced the completion of the acquisition of Tusonix a manufacture of ceramic EMI/RFI (electromagnetic interference and radio frequency interference) filters, capacitor assemblies and related components.

On January 24, 2008, CTS Corporation announced that it had signed a definitive agreement and would close by the end of January 2008. The acquisition will expand CTS’ technology and customer base within the Components and Sensors segment, adding approximately $15 million of revenue in 2008.