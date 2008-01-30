Subcontractors to Nokia attracted to Romania

Low labour costs and EU membership has made Romania a destination for companies that want to relocate their businesses.

One example is the subcontractor Hansaprint. Hansaprint will follow Nokia and relocate to Romania. Partners and several subcontractors to Nokia are expected to make similar moves like Hansaprint and tap into the Romanian market. The Hansaprint plant in Romania will start to operate during this fall, ZF reports. The plant will open in the same industrial park, close to the Nokia production facility.