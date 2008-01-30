207 to leave Jabil in Brest

evertiq.com reported last year that EMS provider Jabil will lay of employees at the plant in Brest, France. According to latest reports the final step in the process of redundancies ended Monday evening.

207 people will be laid off at the plant. From the beginning it was discussion that 225 employees would have to leave the plant. First week in March the employees will start to leave the company. It took six months between the announcement of the lays offs to the end of the process, Brest.maville reports. The reason for the lay offs is that the plants biggest customer Alcatel, which the plant originally belonged to, has decided to transfer substantial orders to Solectron in China.