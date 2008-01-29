Arcotronics close down plant in the UK

The owners of Arcotronics have decided to close down the plant in Northamptonshire, UK and cut 90 jobs.

With the closure down of the plant 90 people will lose their jobs. The reason for closing down the plant is after decision to transfer the production to Mexico, Bulgaria and China. The redundancies will take place at Arcotronics Ltd owned by the Kemet Cooperation.