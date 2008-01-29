Trident relocate UK sales office to Reigate

Trident is pleased to announce the relocation of their UK sales office to Pilgrims Court, Reigate, Surrey, following the relocation of their stock holding to the Abacus Distribution Centre in Newcastle-under-Lyme.

Trident continues to specialise in the distribution of displays, interface kits, Microsoft operating systems, SBCs, printers, panel PCs and card readers with in house project and testing divisions to ensure the most appropriate solution is delivered for customers specific requirements. Previously, Trident’s offices and warehouse was located in Redhill.



Complementing the sales team Trident’s new building also encompasses the product management, marketing, purchasing, human resources, project and workshop departments. Abacus South, providing electronic component distribution services, are also located within the new office.