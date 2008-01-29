Rehm wants to keep the competence and development in Germany

”We want to keep the competence and development in Germany. It is important to us”, Rehms global sales manager Mr. Henning Obloch told evertiq.

Rehm sees that it is important to keep the development and production in it's home country Germany. In 2003 Rehm started a joint venture in China with Suneast. The two companies ended their joint venture and Rehm decided to establish it's own company in China and withdraw from the cooperation. Rehm started the Rehm Thermal Systems Donguan in China. Today the plant in Donguan has 40 employees and is working as a production plant for production of uncomplicated convection ovens.



The company is currently building a new plant in Briansk, Russia together with it's distributor DIAL. Even in the Russian plant the company plans to produce mid range models.